‘Boil Water Advisory’ issued for North Port after water main break, service temporarily interrupted

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -  North Port has announced a temporary interruption in water service which has occurred throughout the entire North Port Utilities service area.

Officials say a contractor has accidentally damaged a 16″ watermain along Pan American Blvd.

All customers with municipal water service are under a precautionary boil water notice as required by law due to water pressure dropping below 20psi. Water pressure should be restored within the next 30 minutes.

The precautionary boil water notice will extend for 2 days while we undergo bacteriological testing and the water meets compliance. Notice will be given to all customers once the boil water notice is rescinded. All water used for consumption (for example, drinking and cooking water, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes) should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Affected residents will need to continue boiling water for consumption until the City releases a “Rescission of the Boil Water Notice” and the advisory has been lifted. Notification will be posted on the City website, social media, and through email notification service to those who are signed up. 

