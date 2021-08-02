Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters
Armed woman surrenders after standoff in Punta Gorda
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
This crash Tuesday led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Two men charged in weekend murder in Sarasota

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo shows a roll call, in the early morning or late evening hours,...
German court sets trial date for former Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 100
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a...
Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants