Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Spirit: Weather, operational challenges caused flight delays

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Weather and some “operational challenges” resulted in a number of Spirit Airlines flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, the South Florida-based airline said.

“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email.

Dozens of flights were canceled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport, news outlets reported.

Sutton said the airline is “working around the clock to get back on track” following the cancellations.

The airline said in a statement that they’re working to find solutions for affected customers.

According to tracking service Flightaware.com., 227 Spirit flights were canceled Monday and 58 flights were delayed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Armed woman surrenders after standoff in Punta Gorda
Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
This crash Tuesday led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Two men charged in weekend murder in Sarasota

Latest News

Red tide impacts human health
Water quality roundtable attracts experts from around the Suncoast
Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
Long waits reported at Sarasota COVID-19 testing site
Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold press conference in Sarasota
Sarasota PD
‘Coffee with a Cop’ canceled due to Covid-19 concerns