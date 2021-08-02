Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘Songs of the Circle’ to resume this week!

(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Armands Circle’s summer happening series, “Songs of the Circle,” will resume on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with free live musical performances spread throughout the sprawling outdoor shopping and dining destination.

Songs on the Circle is a live music celebration of local artists, returns Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. The happening will bring a collection of eight local musicians performing at different locations for impromptu performances.

Those strolling the Circle during the three-hour happening will be able to walk from shop to shop or stop for a bite while listening to a variety of favorite musical stylings and genres.

Returning Artists Include:

New Artists Include:

Songs on the Circle is free and open to the public. The event series will continue on the first Tuesday of each month through the end of summer. Remaining dates include August 3 and September 7, from 6-7 p.m.

