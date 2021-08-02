‘Songs of the Circle’ to resume this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Armands Circle’s summer happening series, “Songs of the Circle,” will resume on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with free live musical performances spread throughout the sprawling outdoor shopping and dining destination.

Songs on the Circle is a live music celebration of local artists, returns Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. The happening will bring a collection of eight local musicians performing at different locations for impromptu performances.

Those strolling the Circle during the three-hour happening will be able to walk from shop to shop or stop for a bite while listening to a variety of favorite musical stylings and genres.

Returning Artists Include:

JT (Jeffrey Teis) – Classic rock, trop rock ( – Classic rock, trop rock ( https://www.facebook.com/jtteis

Marlon Boone – Saxophonist, R&B/Soul ( – Saxophonist, R&B/Soul ( https://www.facebook.com/MarlonBooneMusic

Paul Fournier – R&B, Top 100 ( – R&B, Top 100 ( https://www.facebook.com/paulfournierofficial

Jesse Lippert – Classical Guitar

New Artists Include:

Melissa Lee – Country, rock, top 100 ( – Country, rock, top 100 ( https://www.facebook.com/melissaleezenker

John Bastiani – Classic rock, top 100 ( – Classic rock, top 100 ( https://www.facebook.com/JohnBastianiMusic

Harold Antoine – Steel drums, tropical sounds

The Divebombers – Americana Trio ( – Americana Trio ( https://www.facebook.com/DivebombersBand/

Mylon Shamble – Golden Ticket winner on American Idol in 2018. Vocals with backing tracks. ( – Golden Ticket winner on American Idol in 2018. Vocals with backing tracks. ( https://youtu.be/9BBjpXnyrxQ

Songs on the Circle is free and open to the public. The event series will continue on the first Tuesday of each month through the end of summer. Remaining dates include August 3 and September 7, from 6-7 p.m.

