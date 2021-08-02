Advertise With Us
Rain showers return to the Suncoast forecast

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several changes in the atmosphere over the Suncoast will add up to bring better rain chances today and the week ahead.

The timing of the rain is linked to the southwest wind that will blow in from the Gulf waters. With winds from that direction, we get showers in the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then in the afternoon, the showers continue to drift to the east and away from our coast.

As a trough of low pressure sinks into the deep south and upper atmospheric moisture increases our rain chances increase this week.

The west wind pattern of storms will continue for several days. Later in the week, our winds will shift to the southeast in response to the shifting location of the center of high pressure. Our rain chances will remain high but the timing will change.

By the end of the work week, you can expect to see the afternoon storms build inland and drift back to the coast as they die out.

