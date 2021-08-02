Advertise With Us
Rain chances increase heading towards midweek

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A boundary far to the north has stall out and become stationary. This boundary along with southerly to southwesterly flow will help increase rain chances as we approach midweek. Towards the end of the week, ridging builds back in and it will lower rain chances to typical afternoon scattered chances.

For this evening some showers are further inland but will start to die out as sun starts to set. Most will stay dry and warm overnight. Tuesday we up the rain chances to 50-60%. Meanwhile, Wednesday looks to be the best chance for more widespread scattered storms.

