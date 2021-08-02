Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina.

Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25  about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Armed woman surrenders after standoff in Punta Gorda
Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
Drive gently Tuesday: Police targeting I-75 for enforcement, education

Latest News

Rain falling inland this evening but more scattered storms return for Tuesday.
Rain chances increase heading towards midweek
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments he made.
Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano...
Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday