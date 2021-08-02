Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash

(WCAX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte motorcyclist was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Lee County Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say two motorcycles were traveling south in the outside lane on McGregor Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m., approaching Lake McGregor Drive. The lead motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old Davenport man, attempted to pass a sedan by merging onto the inside lane.

The front of the motorcycle hit the sedan and overturned. The second motorcycle, driven by a 25-year-old Port Charlotte man, veered right to avoid the sedan and collided with the curb.

The Davenport driver was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and later died. The Port Charlotte cyclist was listed in critical condition.

The driver and two young children in the sedan were not injured, the FHP said.

