Masks now required in Suncoast county courthouses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted an order to require anyone inside a courthouse in Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties to wear a mask, it was announced Monday.

The Florida Supreme Court has authorized the chief judge of every circuit court to order masks to be work by all staff and visitors. The order, which took effect Monday, will be in effect at least until Aug. 31, the document said.

The local order was signed by Charles Roberts, the chief judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. The order states that every person entering a courthouse must wear a mask in any area accessible to the public, including courtrooms.

Face masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose, chin, and sides of the face, as recommended by the CDC, the order noted.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.