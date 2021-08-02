Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Masks now required in Suncoast county courthouses

Clerk of Court in Sarasota County, FL
Clerk of Court in Sarasota County, FL
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted an order to require anyone inside a courthouse in Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties to wear a mask, it was announced Monday.

The Florida Supreme Court has authorized the chief judge of every circuit court to order masks to be work by all staff and visitors. The order, which took effect Monday, will be in effect at least until Aug. 31, the document said.

The local order was signed by Charles Roberts, the chief judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. The order states that every person entering a courthouse must wear a mask in any area accessible to the public, including courtrooms.

Face masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose, chin, and sides of the face, as recommended by the CDC, the order noted.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Armed woman surrenders after standoff in Punta Gorda
Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
Drive gently Tuesday: Police targeting I-75 for enforcement, education

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 14
Charlotte County Sheriff: Juvenile arrested after returning to crime scene to retrieve designer sandals
Red tide impacts human health
Water quality roundtable attracts experts from around the Suncoast
Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
Long waits reported at Sarasota, Palmetto COVID-19 testing sites
Spirit: Weather, operational challenges caused flight delays