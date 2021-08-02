Advertise With Us
Low-income homeowners in Manatee could get fix-up funds

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will use a lottery system to help about five low-income homeowners with interest-free loans to fix up their houses, the county announced Monday.

Starting Monday through Aug. 20, low- and very low-income Manatee County homeowners can apply for help for the housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance from the Manatee County Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity.

Qualified Manatee County residents can submit entry forms to be eligible for a share of a total of $408,343 available.

To be eligible, households must be located in unincorporated Manatee County or City of Palmetto and be within the program standards for very low/low income and property value.

The program provides low-income, owner-occupied households with 0% interest deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single family housing structures. Through this program, housing conditions can be corrected to improve the health, safety and welfare for the people who live there.

Program entry forms are available today on Manatee County’s Rehabilitation/Replacement Program webpage or at REO offices, on the third floor of the Manatee County Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. West. Those who need help completing an entry form or submitting an online entry form can call (941) 749-3029.

The funding is expected to assist approximately five local households. The deadline for entry forms is 5 p.m., Aug. 20. On Aug. 31, staff will use a lottery-style drawing to determine which applications to review first. Funding will be awarded to households who meet the eligibility requirements until all funds have been committed.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.

