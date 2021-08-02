Advertise With Us
Long waits reported at Sarasota COVID-19 testing site

Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19 grow, so are lines at testing sites across the Suncoast.

ABC7 has received multiple calls on long wait times at the COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club. There are hundreds of cars lined up waiting to receive a test.

Lisette Agurcia is one of the individuals in a vehicle and said she had been waiting four hours and that most people in cars are getting mixed reports on wait times. ABC7 has also received reports of long waits at the Palmetto testing site in Manatee County.

ABC7 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is received.

