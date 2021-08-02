Advertise With Us
Drive gently tomorrow: Police to target I-75 for enforcement, education

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re going to be on Interstate 75 anywhere in Manatee or Sarasota counties on Tuesday, you might want to take it easy.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be out in force, along with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department, conducting a traffic enforcement detail from 7:30 a.m., to 3:30 p.m.

The Highway Patrol says the purpose of the detail is to increase safety awareness -- and to deter behavior that causes crashes, particularly the “Move Over Law.”

Drivers must:

On a multi-lane roadway:

  • Vacate the lane closest to a stationary emergency vehicle, sanitation vehicle, utility service vehicle, Road Ranger or wrecker and always signal the intention to change lanes.
  • Slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit if a driver cannot move over safely.
  • Be prepared to allow those who are attempting to move over into the next lane.

On a two-lane roadway:

  • Slow down to a speed of 20 mph below the posted speed limit.
  • Travel at 5 mph if the speed limit is 20 mph or less.

The public is encouraged to report aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347). For more information on the Move Over Law, visit: flhsmv.gov/MoveOver

