DeSoto crash injures two motorcyclists

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in DeSoto County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a motorcycle driven by a 73-year-old North Port man was stopped on the eastbound shoulder of State Road 72 just west of NW Owens Avenue.

As the motorcycle attempted to merge onto the roadway shortly after 11 a.m., it struck another motorcycle, driven by an 83-year-old Punta Gorda man. The impact sent the second motorcycle into the side of an SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

Both motorcyclists were taken to the hospital in serious condition, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

