Charlotte County Sheriff: Juvenile arrested after returning to crime scene to retrieve designer sandals

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says that a juvenile was arrested after returning to the scene of an alleged burglary to retrieve his missing Gucci sandals.

Deputies say the homeowner was golfing behind his home when he noticed two bikes on the back side of his home and his window screen ripped out.

When he went inside, he noticed his room was in disarray and the air conditioning unit was popped out. At this time, his golf partner observed two subjects wearing hoodies run out the front door.

The victim and his golf partner got into his truck and began following one suspect wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black bag down Morley Street. After turning onto Midway Boulevard they lost sight of him. When the homeowner turned the vehicle around, he observed the other suspect wearing a navy hoodie running between his house and the neighbor’s. The suspect then hopped on a bicycle and took off through backlots.

While speaking with neighbors, they advised that one of the suspects approached him claiming to have been interrupted by the husband of someone he was meeting with and that he needed a ride out of the area. The neighbor declined and the suspect jumped a fence and again fled on a bicycle. The neighbor then contacted CCSO.

The first suspect returned and knocked on a neighbor’s door in an attempt to retrieve the second suspect’s Gucci sandals. At that time, he was notified that the police had been called.

The juvenile then fled the area a second time. In addition to deputies canvassing the area, the K9 was called out, leading deputies to the suspect at the intersection of Alton Road and Sheehan Boulevard just blocks from where the crime occurred. The juvenile is charged with burglary of unoccupied dwelling and grand theft of property.

It was determined that the juveniles were targeting several firearms that were inside the home. They escaped with ammunition and electronics that were later located in the black bag next to a trash can beside a home on Morley Street.

Deputies did not say whether or not his got his shoes back.

