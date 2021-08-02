Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold press conference in Sarasota

(WCJB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is going to be holding a press conference at Mote Marine Laboratory on red tide and COVID-19 cases.

The 2-in-1 event will be held following a boat tour of Sarasota Bay to examine the effects of harmful algae blooms. She will discuss red tide and blue-algae. Following that, the commissioner will hold a press conference on COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the gubernatorial candidate also announced that she would be holding daily updates on rising coronavirus numbers in the state, saying the surge should prompt the Florida Department of Health to resume its daily reports that were suspended in June.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance last week adding a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. In Florida, 66 of 67 counties are listed as having high levels of community transmission; Glades County is listed as having a substantial level of community transmission. CDC also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

