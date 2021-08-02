2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Manatee County medical centers are suspending visitation starting Tuesday, August 3.

Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Inpatient Nursing Units and Emergency Room will not be allowing patient visitation until further notice. This is due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.

Limited exceptions to the no-visitor policy include:

Patients who have certain extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life care

Labor & Delivery Unit and Mother-Baby Unit patients may have one support person

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients may only have one visitor per day

Patients in surgical, procedural, and therapy departments may each have one support person, but that support person must remain in the designated waiting room.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s Inpatient Nursing Units will not be allowing patient visitation either.

Limited exceptions to that no-visitor policy include:

Patients who have certain extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life care

Patients in the Emergency Room may have one support person

Women’s Center/Labor & Delivery Unit patients may have one support person

Patients in surgical, procedural, and therapy departments may each have one support person accompany them to the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-Op area. Once the patient is called back for their procedure, the designated support person is required to leave the hospital and wait off-site during the surgery.

Also, a reminder that everyone entering each medical center must use antibacterial foam, wear a mask when entering, and keep the mask on at all times while at the hospital.

The hospitals are encouraging the public to stay in touch with their loved ones through FaceTime, Zoom, and Skype.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.