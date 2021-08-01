Suspect barricaded in home after shooting at boyfriend in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 1:17p.m. regarding a female suspect allegedly shooting at her boyfriend on Turbak Drive. The victim was not hit by any of the shots, and ran to a neighbor’s house.

After confirming the safety of the victim, the deputies made contact with the suspect through a window of the home. The suspect refused to come outside, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, the scene is very active, and the public is advised to avoid the area as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams are on the scene. Anyone living on Turbak Drive is advised to remain indoors.

