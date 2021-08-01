Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rain chances soon return to the Suncoast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a hot and toasty weekend across the Suncoast with little rain, the rain chances ramp back up for the upcoming week.

As we head into Monday, rain chances still remain much lower than typically for this time of year. Right now, about 30% of the region will see a shower tomorrow mainly around Tampa Bay and to the north along with a few inland. However, these will be more isolated.

The rain chances become more scattered and widespread into the week. By Wednesday, many across the region will get a drop of rain with a 60% chance. Scattered afternoon storms stick around for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

7 Day
7 Day(WWSB)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash Tuesday led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Two men charged in weekend murder in Sarasota
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Alejandro Rafael Ortego Perez
Deputy interrupts fuel theft, authorities say
Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters

Latest News

Rain chances rise back into the new week.
Suncoast heat hangs on
Suspect barricaded in home after shooting at boyfriend in Punta Gorda
Hologram To Teach
UCF Uses Hologram To Teach
Robert L. Taylor
Covid Testing At Robert L. Taylor Complex