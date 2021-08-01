Rain chances soon return to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After a hot and toasty weekend across the Suncoast with little rain, the rain chances ramp back up for the upcoming week.

As we head into Monday, rain chances still remain much lower than typically for this time of year. Right now, about 30% of the region will see a shower tomorrow mainly around Tampa Bay and to the north along with a few inland. However, these will be more isolated.

The rain chances become more scattered and widespread into the week. By Wednesday, many across the region will get a drop of rain with a 60% chance. Scattered afternoon storms stick around for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

7 Day (WWSB)

