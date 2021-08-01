Hot and dry Sunday - And tropical weather still quiet to start August!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another hot, humid, and dry day for Sunday. Highs near 90° will feel like mid 100s. Normally that would be a beach day for many, but Red Tide continues across our Suncoast beaches, so a pool may be the better option. The most extreme Red Tide for the state of Florida is right here on the Suncoast. Intense respiratory irritation was reported Saturday at Nokomis and Venice beaches, but only slight at Coquina and Siesta Key. The intensity changes from day to day. Southwest winds will keep pushing Red Tide and dead fish toward shore.

Red Tide Sunday (Station)

We are tracking a low in the upper atmosphere that will move over Florida next week. This will bring back our daily thunderstorms. And for now, the tropics remain quiet with no storms expected in the next five days!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

