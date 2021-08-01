Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hot and dry Sunday - And tropical weather still quiet to start August!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another hot, humid, and dry day for Sunday. Highs near 90° will feel like mid 100s. Normally that would be a beach day for many, but Red Tide continues across our Suncoast beaches, so a pool may be the better option. The most extreme Red Tide for the state of Florida is right here on the Suncoast. Intense respiratory irritation was reported Saturday at Nokomis and Venice beaches, but only slight at Coquina and Siesta Key. The intensity changes from day to day. Southwest winds will keep pushing Red Tide and dead fish toward shore.

Red Tide Sunday
Red Tide Sunday(Station)

We are tracking a low in the upper atmosphere that will move over Florida next week. This will bring back our daily thunderstorms. And for now, the tropics remain quiet with no storms expected in the next five days!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash Tuesday led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Two men charged in weekend murder in Sarasota
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Alejandro Rafael Ortego Perez
Deputy interrupts fuel theft, authorities say
Beach Bistro
Holmes Beach restaurant requiring vaccinations for customers, employees
Bradenton man dies when pickup goes into ditch

Latest News

The heat is hanging on for the weekend
Heat and dry weather hangs around for the weekend
The heat is hanging on for the weekend
A hot and steamy weekend
ev2
Anyone who has a heart will love "My Lord, What A Night", actors say
ev1
Exactly how much affordable housing will developers create on county's MLK Way property?