Hot, humid and dry weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot, humid and dry conditions continue through the weekend. You’ll want to find a way to stay cool as our “Feels Like” temperatures push into the low 100s. Normally that would be the beach for many, but Red Tide continues to across our Suncoast beaches, so a pool may be the better option. The most extreme Red Tide for the state of Florida is right here on the Suncoast. Intense respiratory irritation was reported Friday at Coquina and Lido beaches, but the intensity changes from day to day. Southwest winds will keep pushing Red Tide and dead fish toward shore.

Red Tide Saturday (Station)

We are tracking a low in the upper atmosphere that will move over Florida next week. This will bring back our daily thunderstorms. And for now, the tropics remain quiet with no storms expected in the next five days!

