Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hot, humid and dry weekend!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot, humid and dry conditions continue through the weekend. You’ll want to find a way to stay cool as our “Feels Like” temperatures push into the low 100s. Normally that would be the beach for many, but Red Tide continues to across our Suncoast beaches, so a pool may be the better option. The most extreme Red Tide for the state of Florida is right here on the Suncoast. Intense respiratory irritation was reported Friday at Coquina and Lido beaches, but the intensity changes from day to day. Southwest winds will keep pushing Red Tide and dead fish toward shore.

Red Tide Saturday
Red Tide Saturday(Station)

We are tracking a low in the upper atmosphere that will move over Florida next week. This will bring back our daily thunderstorms. And for now, the tropics remain quiet with no storms expected in the next five days!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Bradenton man dies when pickup goes into ditch
This crash Tuesday led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Two men charged in weekend murder in Sarasota
Two injured in motorcycle crash
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Beach Bistro
Holmes Beach restaurant requiring vaccinations for customers, employees
Warm Saturday but feel like temperatures in the triple digits.
Weather forecast looks great but the waters not so much
Warm Saturday but feel like temperatures in the triple digits.
Friday fun day forecast