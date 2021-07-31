Holmes Beach restaurant requiring vaccinations for customers, employees

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - One Holmes Beach restaurant is causing some controversy for a COVID-19 related policy.

Beach Bistro on Anna Maria Island is a popular spot on the Suncoast. But now, if you want to make a reservation, you have to be vaccinated.

Not only that, employees are also required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This has even led to the restaurant letting go some staff members who refused to get vaccinated.

“It was a necessary thing. It was necessary for their health, and it was necessary for the health of their families,” said owner Sean Murphy. “For bad reasons, they still decided that they weren’t going to get vaccinated. So, I asked them - We helped them go elsewhere to work.”

Despite Murphy requiring customers to be vaccinated, he isn’t asking for proof. He said he will believe those who answer the question and walk through the door.

Murphy’s quest is to make Beach Bistro the safest restaurant in America, which is an ambitious and assertive goal. A new high tech air conditioning system and the strict requirements for employees have been other pillars of this effort.

Murphy tells ABC7 that the response to the policy has been largely positive, but there are others that say the policy is too overbearing.

“I understand it on the business side, but there again, I don’t see why they should be able to impose that on the public,” said visitor Laura Booth.

So far, Murphy said there have been no cases of COVID-19 linked to Beach Bistro.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.