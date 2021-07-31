Heat and dry weather hangs around for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was another hot one here across the Suncoast and especially inland where heat advisories were in effect but dropped at 7 PM. Some folks further inland caught some scattered storms but a majority of the region stayed dry for Saturday.

Sunday looks similar to today with more heat, humidity, and fairly dry weather across the region. Only rain chances will be far inland. Expect the feel like temperatures to be in the triple digits.

Get ready for the scattered storm chances to return! By Monday, afternoon storms will make their return and stay in place throughout the week with temperatures staying steadily in the upper 80′s to lowers 90′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.