Florida’s back-to-school tax free holiday begins this Saturday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts this Saturday, July 31st and runs through Monday, August 9th.

Select clothing, footwear, and accessories selling under $60, select school supplies selling under $15, and select personal computers and computer-related accessories under $1,000 will be tax-free.

Examples of clothing and accessories include shoes, shirts, diapers, diaper bags, swim wear, and workout clothing. Examples of school supplies include pens, folders, staplers and staples, glue, and legal pads. Examples of computer-related accessories include computer batteries, headphones, portable hard drives, tablets, and keyboards.

