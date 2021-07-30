Weather forecast looks great but the waters not so much

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been quite a warm Friday across the Suncoast with most feeling like they were in the triple digits. We also didn’t catch a break in the heat in the way of showers. In fact, most stayed fairly dry today.

Dry conditions in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere led to the lack of showers today and will be the story as we head into the weekend. Rain chances this weekend stay minimal at 20% or less, the scattered storm chances return by the start of next week.

Though the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere do not have a lot of moisture, the surface sure does! Expect warm temperatures this weekend with feel like temperatures in the triple digits.

The A+ weather may have you headed to the beach but red tide may have you turning around. Latest samples from the FWC, show moderate to high levels all along the Suncoast. Make sure to check out your local beach conditions and your respiratory forecast.

