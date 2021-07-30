Two injured in motorcycle crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured Thursday night in Manatee County when their motorcycle hit a parked car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck was angle parked and unoccupied, facing west along 61st Street East, near 28th Avenue East. Two people were riding a motorcycle eastbound at about 10:25 p.m., when they collided with the pickup.

Both riders -- a 48-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from Palmetto -- were thrown from the motorcycle in the crash, troopers say. Both are hospitalized. The man is critically injured; the woman’s injuries were described as serious. The crash remains under investigation.

