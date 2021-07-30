Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two injured in motorcycle crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured Thursday night in Manatee County when their motorcycle hit a parked car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck was angle parked and unoccupied, facing west along 61st Street East, near 28th Avenue East. Two people were riding a motorcycle eastbound at about 10:25 p.m., when they collided with the pickup.

Both riders -- a 48-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from Palmetto -- were thrown from the motorcycle in the crash, troopers say. Both are hospitalized. The man is critically injured; the woman’s injuries were described as serious. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide concerning Suncoast boaters.
Sarasota County releases red tide report
Tami Crowder and Tad Johnson
North Port couple facing armed robbery charges
Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
Florida Tops 16,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Officials: Death toll at 2 in Florida’s lobster miniseason

Latest News

Bradenton man dies when pickup goes into ditch
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday July 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday July 30
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Drier air slips in and our rain chances go down