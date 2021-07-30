Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tax Holiday for school supplies kicks off Saturday, July 31

School Supplies
School Supplies(Dakota News Now)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Back to School Tax Holiday in Florida kicks off Saturday, July 31 and runs until Aug 9. Parents and guardians are urged to take advantage of these sales as we head into the 2021-22 school year.

There are specific items that are eligible under the guidelines. These items include::

* School supplies that are $15 or less.

* Clothing, shoes and backpacks under $60.

* The first $1,000 of technical supplies like computers or computer accessories.

You can learn more on the Florida Department of Revenue’s Website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide concerning Suncoast boaters.
Sarasota County releases red tide report
Tami Crowder and Tad Johnson
North Port couple facing armed robbery charges
Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
Florida Tops 16,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Officials: Death toll at 2 in Florida’s lobster miniseason

Latest News

Bradenton man dies when pickup goes into ditch
Two injured in motorcycle crash
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday July 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday July 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday July 30