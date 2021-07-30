Tax Holiday for school supplies kicks off Saturday, July 31

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Back to School Tax Holiday in Florida kicks off Saturday, July 31 and runs until Aug 9. Parents and guardians are urged to take advantage of these sales as we head into the 2021-22 school year.

There are specific items that are eligible under the guidelines. These items include::

* School supplies that are $15 or less.

* Clothing, shoes and backpacks under $60.

* The first $1,000 of technical supplies like computers or computer accessories.

You can learn more on the Florida Department of Revenue’s Website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.