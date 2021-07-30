Advertise With Us
SMH activates ‘No Visitors’ policy starting Monday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - – Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Sarasota Memorial is activating a “No Visitors” policy with limited exceptions.

The temporary change is intended to reduce the number of people in the hospital and protect patients and staff from rising cases of COVID-19 on the Suncoast.

The limited exceptions include extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life care and will allow limited support persons for patients in the Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby units, and for children admitted to the Pediatric Unit or Neonatal Intensive Care Units. A support person also may be permitted to wait in a designated area while patients undergo surgery and certain types of procedures or therapy.

For those who cannot visit, SMH staff will be available to help connect families and friends via video calling apps such as Skype or FaceTime. The hospital will provide patients with iPads and technical assistance if needed.

Please visit the hospital’s website for more info.

