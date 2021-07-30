Publix will require associates to wear masks effective Aug 2.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grocery chain Publix announced Friday that it will require its associates to begin wearing masks again regardless of vaccination status.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Publix says it will make the change among its employees effective August 2. They will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location. The mask requirement does not extend to customers at this time.

