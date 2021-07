SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Meet Alec, a 6-year-old Akita looking for his forever home.

Alec is looking for a single-dog home where he can get plenty of exercise and love.

If you’re interested in meeting Alec or other adoptable dogs looking for their forever home, call the Akita Rescue of Florida at 603-289-8899.

