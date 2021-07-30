Masks required indoors at Disney parks beginning Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As COVID cases rise across the state and nation the CDC is recommending people to wear masks indoors no matter their vaccination status.

Disney is the latest to move forward with following the organization’s recommendations. They announced face coverings would be required indoors at their parks and facilities beginning on Friday, July 30.

.@DisneyParks will move forward with following the @CDCgov face covering recommendations beginning tomorrow across parks in Florida and California. What you need to know ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ @mysuncoast https://t.co/wrT0IL1lpO pic.twitter.com/qbntepz8yZ — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) July 29, 2021

ABC7 asked people on our social media how they felt about the new push for masks again at Disney parks and many tell us it feels like we’re going backwards. One Lakewood Ranch mother tells us she takes her daughter Gianna at least once a month and they were excited just last week because they felt like things were back to normal.

Disney World is tokened the most magical place on Earth and for the Gomez mother-daughter duo, it’s a place to disconnect.

“Experience the joy that we can get from Disney. It’s kind of our happy place that’s why we go so often. It just kind of takes you out of reality for a little bit,” said Disney fan, Victoria Gomez.

So when the park reopened last year you can imagine the duo’s excitement.

Masks and all they made the best of the situation but they were filled with joy when their magical spot started to pull away from restrictions, until this week.

“It almost feels like... When is this going to end? And it’s kind of a... Hopefully, they don’t revert even more back to outdoors as well. You just don’t know what’s coming but now I feel like we’re going backwards rather than forward,” said Gomez. “I mean I’m prepared now to go with the mask... I haven’t broken it to my daughter yet, the fact that she has to put it on again for the rides again. I mean it won’t stop us from going.”

She says some of her Disney friends are deciding not to go back to the parks until the restrictions are lifted for good.

