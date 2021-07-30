Advertise With Us
Manatee County reports 41 COVID-19 cases among its employees since May 3

Dr. Scott Hopes spoke to return
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says that between May 3 and July 30, 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among county employees.

Manatee County closed the building for several days at the beginning of June after a rash of cases, including two deaths were reported in the building’s IT department.

Hopes said there now have been three deaths and 105 exposures to the virus, discovered by contact tracing.

Hopes, an epidemiologist by training, said he hoped that the shocking numbers would encourage higher amounts of citizens to get vaccinated as it showed how quickly the virus could ravage a community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently stated that the Delta variant of COVID-19 appears to be as contagious as chicken pox.

