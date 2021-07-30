Drier air slips in and our rain chances go down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After days of heavy thunderstorms for some drivers in the morning commute hours, we get a chance to dry out today.

Expanding high pressure and some drier air having slipped in will reduced today’s rain chances. Even drier air will move in by tomorrow and Saturday should be a dry day for most of us, with only isolated storms mostly inland.

When we lack showers and cloud cover we get the warmer “feels like” temperatures as the moisture remains think at the surface. Expect afternoon highs in the low 90s, heat indexes of 102, and beach temperatures in the upper 80s. This will be true for the weekend as well.

By next week the moisture aloft will return and morning radar will again become active. A trough of low pressure will sink into the Deep South and help to destabilize the atmosphere. Rain chances will lift from weekend 20% chances to 50% or better by midweek next week.

