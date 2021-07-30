Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DOH-Manatee encourages residents to get vaccinated

(WTOK)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is encouraging members of the public who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to consider doing so as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 vaccination and testing site is located at the Palmetto Bus Station, 1802 Eighth Avenue West in Palmetto and operates 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

Vaccinations (Moderna) and testing (including both PCR and rapid testing) are free of charge.

The site is a walk-up operation and no appointment is necessary.

Visitors are asked to bring proof of Florida residency (driver’s license, utility bill with Florida address, etc.).

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

