Bradenton man dies when pickup goes into ditch

(AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 65-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in South Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the man left the Cortez Village Plaza parking lot at about 11:30 p.m., in his pickup truck, drove across the travel lanes of Cortez Road West and onto the south shoulder. The pickup traveled down an embankment and into a drainage ditch.

Investigators noted the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

