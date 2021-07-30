Bradenton man dies when pickup goes into ditch

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 65-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in South Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the man left the Cortez Village Plaza parking lot at about 11:30 p.m., in his pickup truck, drove across the travel lanes of Cortez Road West and onto the south shoulder. The pickup traveled down an embankment and into a drainage ditch.

Investigators noted the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.