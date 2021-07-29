Sarasota Ballet closing out summer program with on-stage performances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dancers from all over the country have been in Sarasota for the summer as they work to improve their skills.

The International Intensive is a five week program for aspiring professional dancers put on by the Sarasota Ballet.

“This past five weeks have been rather intense for sure. It’s called an intensive for a reason and it’s even intense on the teachers and choreographers as well,” said Arcadian Broad who is a professional dancer and choreographer with the Sarasota Ballet.

The program is a chance for students to learn new skills and improve on the skillsets they already have.

“The students choose Sarasota Ballet because of the reputation because not only the professional company but our education programs. I think they want to come and learn not only to be great technical dancers, but also we are known for the artistry of our work,” said Education Director Christopher Hird.

More than 100 students from all over the country are enrolled in the program this summer. There are students who have come as far as California to participate.

Emmanuelle Watkins is a student in this summer’s program. She is from the Washington, D.C. area and said this program has been a great time to explore her creative side.

“It helps you not only grow, it’s helping you in your artistic side, especially being able to actually have a performance here and being able to work with wonderful teachers,” she said.

Her goal is to become a professional dancer. Watkins will return in the fall for the Sarasota Ballet’s Trainee Program.

The five week training program will conclude with Sarasota Ballet’s InMotion Performances Thursday July 29th at 7 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

