Red tide and dead fish impacting Englewood Beach area

ENGLEWOOD BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Between all the dead fish and the strong smell, it really hasn’t been ideal conditions for beachgoers on Englewood Beach.

It’s not a site people going to the beach want to see. Hundreds of dead fish washing up along the shoreline. One man visiting from Georgia is still trying to make the most of his time here.

“I noticed a few dead fish washing up yesterday and today,” said Paul Barkley. “There’s some today, the smell is a little more, but we’re dealing with it.”

A lot of beachgoers have been dealing with this red tide the last few days, from the strong smell and the coughing to the loss of sea life. People who live here or those who are just visiting are hoping this isn’t a repeat of 2018.

“It’s concerning,” said Jonathan Hile, an Englewood resident. “If you have family, you have kids or you’re bringing guests down, if there’s a lot of fish, lot of dead sea-life on the beach, you have to worry about the health of the water.”

This is starting to impact some businesses as well. The Beach Guy has had to shut down his beach chair and umbrella rental business the last few days.

“Our business revolves around the beach, great weather, and great water conditions,” said Mark Timchula, The Beach Guy. “And if you don’t have that, you have no crowd of people and it really does hurt.”

Charlotte County crews have been cleaning up the dead fish on Tuesday and Wednesday on the public beach, but the private beaches just south of there are still dealing with the dead fish.

ABC7 did reach out to Charlotte County for an update on all this, but we have yet to hear back from them.

