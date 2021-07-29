Advertise With Us
Question of the Day: Are you planning on taking a trip to Disney World this weekend?

Disney World, Universal Studios closing over coronavirus
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney World announced that it will require guests to wear masks indoors starting this Friday. This is regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Are you a Suncoast family that is planning a trip this weekend and will that in anyway affect your decision? Let us know by participating in our poll.

