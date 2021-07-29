OneBlood to host blood drive outside Venice City Hall, Wednesday Aug. 4

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood will be holding a blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 4 outside Venice City Hall.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OneBlood officials encourage all City employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it. Note: It must be 56 days since your last whole blood donation.

Donating blood is safe. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

Each donor will receive a free OneBlood beach towel and $20 eGift Card (increased from $10!) along with a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.

You can make an appointment to donate, please visit.

