Officials: Death toll at 2 in Florida’s lobster miniseason

MIAMI (AP) — Two people died and one person was injured on the first day of Florida’s two-day lobster miniseason, officials said.

One death and one injury were reported Wednesday in the Florida Keys, and the second death happened in Pompano Beach.

Lobster miniseason — held on the last Wednesday and Thursday in July — attracts thousands of people to the Florida Keys where the spiny crustacean is a local delicacy.

A 35-year-old man drowned around 7 a.m. Wednesday just off Sawyer Key, Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said. A short time later, a 41-year-old man was injured when a propeller hit his leg while he was diving in the Lower Keys, officials said.

In Pompano Beach, which is north of Fort Lauderdale, a man went into cardiac arrest after coming up from a dive, officials said.

The event continues through Thursday night.

___

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of deaths on the first day of the lobster miniseason was three instead of two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.