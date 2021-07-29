Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Officials: Death toll at 2 in Florida’s lobster miniseason

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Two people died and one person was injured on the first day of Florida’s two-day lobster miniseason, officials said.

One death and one injury were reported Wednesday in the Florida Keys, and the second death happened in Pompano Beach.

Lobster miniseason — held on the last Wednesday and Thursday in July — attracts thousands of people to the Florida Keys where the spiny crustacean is a local delicacy.

A 35-year-old man drowned around 7 a.m. Wednesday just off Sawyer Key, Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said. A short time later, a 41-year-old man was injured when a propeller hit his leg while he was diving in the Lower Keys, officials said.

In Pompano Beach, which is north of Fort Lauderdale, a man went into cardiac arrest after coming up from a dive, officials said.

The event continues through Thursday night.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of deaths on the first day of the lobster miniseason was three instead of two.

