North Port couple facing armed robbery charges

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly lured a friend into an armed robbery ambush, North Port Police said.

Officers responded to a home on Gallatin Lane July 26, after a 911 call from a victim who said she was robbed at gunpoint by a masked man.

The victim told deputies that a friend, 30-year-old Tami Crowder, asked the victim to walk outside her home to look at something inside a vehicle. As they were walking back in, Crowder’s significant other, identified as 34-year-old Tad Johnson, approached her, pointed a gun at her and threatened her. Despite being masked, the victim positively identified Johnson as the gunman, deputies said.

After pinning her down, the victim said Johnson ran off with her purse. Crowder chased the victim back to the house, but the victim was able to lock the door before she could get in, according to an arrest report.

Crowder and Johnson fled in a car. Armed with the car’s license number, police went to the listed address and found the couple in a driveway. The couple was detained, and the victim positively identified them.

The sheriff’s office said evidence belonging to the victim and a firearm was found inside the suspects’ vehicle after a search warrant was obtained.

Crowder and Johnson were arrested and charged with armed robbery and theft.

