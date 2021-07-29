No Swim Advisory issued for North Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued a “No Swim” advisory for North Lido Beach due to elevated enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 26.

The beach remains open but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.

Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found a link between health and water quality. Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.