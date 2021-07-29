Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

No Swim Advisory issued for North Lido Beach

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued a “No Swim” advisory for North Lido Beach due to elevated enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 26.

The beach remains open but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.

Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found a link between health and water quality. Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
Bradenton announces new solid waste collection schedule due to driver shortage
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
Red tide concerning Suncoast boaters.
Sarasota County releases red tide report
Suncoast dealing with increase in COVID cases.
Suncoast residents dealing with the good and the bad as COVID cases are spiking

Latest News

Devil's Creek Fire
Florida Fire Service to send additional crews to Montana
OneBlood to host blood drive outside Venice City Hall, Wednesday Aug. 4
AG Secretary Nikki Fried launches run for governor
Agriculture Commissioner, gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried will hold daily COVID press briefings
0729_DeSantis in Utah - clipped version for OTT
0729_DeSantis in Utah - clipped version for OTT