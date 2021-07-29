More heavy rain possible today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Large amounts of moisture and a west wind will continue to bring good rain chances to the morning Suncoast commute. The storms will produce downpours but the speed of the storms will also be slow. That combination can lead to large total rainfall amounts and, therefore, ponding on roads with a higher risk of traction loss and hydroplaning.

Over the next few days, we will see slightly drier air move in and reduce, but not eliminate, rain chances. This chance to dry out will last about three days. The pattern, however, will remain the same. Morning showers near the coast and inland storms in the afternoon.

Then, early next week, another front will sag into the deep south and enhance our west wind pattern. This will boost our rain chances once again.

