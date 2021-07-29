Long wait times reported at Palmetto COVID testing and vaccine site

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID testing and vaccination site in Palmetto has been a very busy place, especially over the last week or two. People have been flocking to this walk-up site for a variety of reasons.

“My family got diagnosed and they came back positive for COVID,” said Gilberto Sanchez, a Palmetto resident. “So I came to check on my health, to see if I have it or not just to be safe.”

Wait times have been up to two hours earlier in the day, later in the day it’s been around 30 minutes. People are coming here from different parts of the Suncoast.

“Someone in our community restaurant, a server tested positive and we were there that day,” said Jane Minnick, a Lakewood Ranch resident. “We are vaccinated but we are going to take care of our grandchild who is not vaccinated.”

A recent spike in COVID cases has a lot of people on edge, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

“I just wanted to get tested, it’s very important to get tested nowadays since COVID,” said Donavan Greaves. “I just want to keep up with myself and my health.”

This site is open Monday - Friday from 9am until 4pm at the Palmetto Bus Station on Eighth Avenue West. No appointment is necessary. For more information you can log onto https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/coronavirus_information/testing_information.

