A Few Dry Days!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a few dry days ahead as the small low in the upper atmosphere, responsible for our morning rains, moves west over the Gulf of Mexico. Thursday morning rain totals included: 1.19″ at SRQ, 1.45″ at Ward Lake, and 0.31″ in downtown Bradenton. Drier moves overhead for Friday and the weekend, taking the chance of storms down. Tropical weather is also very quiet and no storms will be developing for the next five days.

We continue to track the respiratory irritation along the coast due to Red Tide, ranging from Slight to Intense at area beaches. This is likely to continue through the weekend, too.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

