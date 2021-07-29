Advertise With Us
Agriculture Commissioner, gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried will hold daily COVID press briefings

AG Secretary Nikki Fried launches run for governor
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Tallahassee, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that she plans to release daily reports on COVID-19 cases in Florida. These reports are currently released weekly by the Florida Department of Health.

Fried, a Democrat says the reports need to return to a daily update as cases of the Delta variant spike. The press conference came the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared at a press conference in Utah, jokingly chiding the crowd for not wearing masks.

As Agriculture Commissioner, Fried does not have a direct say in the affairs of the Florida Department of Health. But, answering reporter questions, she stated that she wanted to make sure that the stats were available.

“This surge is real, but we will be able to stop the spread,” Fried said.

