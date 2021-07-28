Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dusty Hill, bass player and one of the founding members of ZZ Top, has died, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

Band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the post that Hill had died in his sleep at his Houston home.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” they said. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

The band said in a July 23 post that Hill was headed back home from the current tour to deal with a hip issue, describing it as a “short detour.” They said at the time, at Hill’s request, the show would go on with their long-time guitar tech Elwood Francis filling in.

The blue-rock group was easily recognizable with their signature beards and sunglasses, and they churned out several hits through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Among their most popular songs were “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses.”

ZZ Top celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a documentary, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. ...

Posted by ZZ Top on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton announces new solid waste collection schedule due to driver shortage
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
Crash on East Ave and Fruitville draws large law enforcement presence

Latest News

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
Dead fish washing up on Englewood Beach.
Red tide and dead fish impacting Englewood Beach area
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill