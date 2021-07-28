Advertise With Us
West wind pattern fixed for the Suncoast. Expect morning storms

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Suncoast has several weather patterns that are likely to occur in the summer. Each of the patterns favors different timing and chances of rainfall.

Our current pattern, the west wind pattern, tends to see the morning and early afternoon as the peak time for storms near the coast. So for the rest of the week and into the weekend, you can expect to require your plans to accommodate showers and possibly thunderstorms anytime before lunch if you live west of the interstate. Outdoor activities in the late afternoon and evening should see mostly rain-free skies.

If you live east of the interstate your weather will generally see the opposite timing of storms. The morning will be rain-free as you wait for the coastal showers to arrive in your neighborhoods later in the afternoon and evening.

