Sarasota County releases Red Tide report

Red tide concerning Suncoast boaters.
Red tide concerning Suncoast boaters.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff members are continuing to monitor and assess public beaches and access points for seaweed accumulation and red tide impacts.

For July 28, Red Tide is present at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County and notification signs will be posted. As staff evaluated beach conditions today they noticed mild respiratory irritation and moderate amounts of marine debris accumulating on Lido and Siesta Beaches.

As part of regular operations, PRNR staff conduct weekly beach cleaning on Lido and Siesta beaches, as well as other public county beaches.

Staff will continue to evaluate conditions daily to determine if the beach cleanup policy/operation will be activated.

Community members are encouraged to register for the Red Tide Newsletter by clicking the red button on the top right of the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, check beach conditions at visitbeaches.org.

For more information, visit scgov.net/redtide, or click here to view the Red Tide status report.

