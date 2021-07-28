Advertise With Us
Question of the Day: Is the return of masks inevitable?

Video: Manatee County Healthy School District
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the CDC updates its guidance again on masks as the number of Delta Variant cases climbs, it leaves many to wonder if mask mandates will return.

Gov. Ron DeSantis did not take questions at a press conference today, but earlier this week said that Florida would not have mask mandates in classrooms for the upcoming year. Masks are optional in both Sarasota and Manatee County Schools for the 2021-22 school year.

ABC7 wants to know what you think, by answering the poll below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

