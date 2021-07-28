Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical activity stays low - For now!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropics have been quiet since Hurricane Elsa pushed through to start July. Conditions have not been favorable in the tropics for storms to develop. We have no La Nina like we did last year. And what we call the Madden Julian Oscillation in the tropics has not been good for development, causing air to sink in the Atlantic tropical basin. Wind shear, a change of wind direction in the upper atmosphere, has also kept storms down. All of this is likely to change as the season continues.

Our morning rain pattern continues into Thursday, followed by very little rain by afternoon. Then the chances get even lower for Friday and Saturday. Thursday morning rain totals include an inch in Venice, 0.48″ at SRQ Airport and 0.21″ in Bradenton. Showers redevelop by early morning Thursday, most of them ending around Noon.

Tropics are still quiet, with no storms expected over the next 5 days. Red tide continues to bring respiratory irritation from slight to moderate activity. Wednesday afternoon’s report for Longboat Key was the highest, hitting the “Intense” category. These conditions change on a daily basis.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton announces new solid waste collection schedule due to driver shortage
Braxton Pierson-Bentley
Missing Bradenton man found after overnight search
Crews are on the scene Wednesday at U.S. 301 and I-75
2 children airlifted after crash on U.S. 301
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
City garbage truck struck I-75 overpass on Toledo Blade Blvd.
Crash on East Ave and Fruitville draws large law enforcement presence

Latest News

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
Dead fish washing up on Englewood Beach.
Red tide and dead fish impacting Englewood Beach area
school
A mask debate as COVID cases rise
biz masks
Local businesses react to CDC mask recommendation
ABC7 News at 6pm - July 28, 2021