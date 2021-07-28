Tropical activity stays low - For now!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropics have been quiet since Hurricane Elsa pushed through to start July. Conditions have not been favorable in the tropics for storms to develop. We have no La Nina like we did last year. And what we call the Madden Julian Oscillation in the tropics has not been good for development, causing air to sink in the Atlantic tropical basin. Wind shear, a change of wind direction in the upper atmosphere, has also kept storms down. All of this is likely to change as the season continues.

Our morning rain pattern continues into Thursday, followed by very little rain by afternoon. Then the chances get even lower for Friday and Saturday. Thursday morning rain totals include an inch in Venice, 0.48″ at SRQ Airport and 0.21″ in Bradenton. Showers redevelop by early morning Thursday, most of them ending around Noon.

Tropics are still quiet, with no storms expected over the next 5 days. Red tide continues to bring respiratory irritation from slight to moderate activity. Wednesday afternoon’s report for Longboat Key was the highest, hitting the “Intense” category. These conditions change on a daily basis.

